Overview of Dr. Thomas Toothaker, MD

Dr. Thomas Toothaker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Toothaker works at Associated Neurologists So CT in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.