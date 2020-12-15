See All Plastic Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (39)
Map Pin Small Winter Park, FL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD

Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando, Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.

Dr. Trevisani works at Celebrities Choice Cosmetic Sgy in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trevisani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Celebrities Choice Cosmetic Sgy
    411 W New England Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 629-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth East Orlando
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  • Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1578803961
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Internship
  • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevisani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trevisani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trevisani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trevisani works at Celebrities Choice Cosmetic Sgy in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trevisani’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevisani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevisani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevisani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevisani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

