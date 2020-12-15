Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevisani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD
Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando, Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.
Dr. Trevisani's Office Locations
Celebrities Choice Cosmetic Sgy411 W New England Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trevisani did my sister's Rhinoplasty few years ago- her nose looks amazing! Our parents then helped me financially - get mine. Even with some swelling at two weeks - I could not believe my nose can ever look so pretty! This surgery boosted my self esteem and my confidence! I recommend Dr.Tom to anyone thinking about improving their nose.
About Dr. Thomas Trevisani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Trevisani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevisani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevisani speaks Russian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevisani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevisani.
