Overview of Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD

Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.



Dr. Truelson works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.