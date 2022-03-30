See All Urologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD

Urology
3.2 (20)
Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD

Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.

Dr. Truelson works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Truelson's Office Locations

    USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817) 710-1590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Benign Prostate Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Epididymitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Removal
Orchiectomy
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Gender
    Male
    NPI Number
    1780670810
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Ut Houston
    Internship
    UT Southwestern
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
    • Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Truelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truelson works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Truelson’s profile.

    Dr. Truelson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Truelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truelson.

