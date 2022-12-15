Overview of Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD

Dr. Thomas Trumble, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Trumble works at Bellevue Hand Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.