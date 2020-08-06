Overview

Dr. Thomas Truong, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Battle Mountain General Hospital, Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.



Dr. Truong works at Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #302 in Sparks, NV with other offices in Fallon, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.