Dr. Thomas Truong, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Truong, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Battle Mountain General Hospital, Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #3022385 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 356-4514
Northern Nevada Medical Group1020 New River Pkwy, Fallon, NV 89406 Directions (775) 428-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Battle Mountain General Hospital
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- South Lyon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and cares for his patients
About Dr. Thomas Truong, DO
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.