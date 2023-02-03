Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD
Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 301, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-2727
Retina Associates Of Cleveland690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0738
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.650 Graham Rd Ste 103, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 966-9800
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
At the time I was working 3rd shift My job was working on industrial machines I was on top of a machine when a giant floater looked like a giant tree branch floated to the center of my eye. I went home and my girlfriend was getting ready for work and I told her what was going on she went to work and came home and asked if it was any better I said no at this time it was like hundreds of black balls floating around in my eye she got on the phone started calling around to find a Dr. Dr Tsai called right back asked to talk to me after some questions asked if I could drive I said yes. He and his assistant waited for me which was already after hours I got to his office he explained to me I had a detached retina he lasered it back on the spot yes I did need more treatments but he said if I waited much longer I would have been totally blind in that eye I thank him for explaining things to me on the phone and returning my call so fast and most of all waiting for me after hours
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|University Tx Sw Med Center Affil Hsps
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
