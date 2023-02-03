Overview of Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD

Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Tsai works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland in Medina, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.