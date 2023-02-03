See All Ophthalmologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD

Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Tsai works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland in Medina, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsai's Office Locations

    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 301, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 721-2727
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 869-0738
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    650 Graham Rd Ste 103, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 966-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1316919640
    Education & Certifications

    • Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|University Tx Sw Med Center Affil Hsps
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

