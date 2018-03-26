Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung Jr's Office Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6G, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7388
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3936
Campus Box 8015660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7388
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tung did an amazing job. He went above and beyond, not only to do the surgery well, but to make the surgery site look nice and clean. He has a very nice bedside manner and made me feel 100% comfortable with my decision to have surgery. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Thomas Tung Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851318398
