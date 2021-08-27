Dr. Thomas Tucker Turk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tucker Turk, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Tucker Turk, MD
Dr. Thomas Tucker Turk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker Turk's Office Locations
- 1 2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 54, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8152
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker Turk?
Very thorough and friendly.
About Dr. Thomas Tucker Turk, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1568436541
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker Turk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker Turk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker Turk has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker Turk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker Turk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker Turk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker Turk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.