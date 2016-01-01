Overview

Dr. Thomas Turk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pharr, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Turk works at Hlrgv Pllc in Pharr, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.