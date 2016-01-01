Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Turner, MD
Dr. Thomas Turner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas C Turner MD848 Central Dr, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-0246
-
2
Turner Eye Clinic805 W WADLEY AVE, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (806) 792-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
About Dr. Thomas Turner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508936840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turner speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.