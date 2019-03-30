Dr. Thomas Tyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tyner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Tyner, MD
Dr. Thomas Tyner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Tyner works at
Dr. Tyner's Office Locations
-
1
Uab Medicine - Pulmonary Gardendale960 Rocket Way, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-3452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyner?
awesome ! Dr Tyner has a wonderful bedside manner and really seems to listen and take a genius interest in the health of his patients. My son was born with laryngomalacia and after being total blown off and dismissed while we were in the hospital after his birth, I was nervous and hesitant to bring up my concerns. Dr tyner listened to everything I had to say, knew immediately what my sons condition was and had us referred to ENT the next day! I really believed he saved my sons life.
About Dr. Thomas Tyner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1245673094
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyner works at
Dr. Tyner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.