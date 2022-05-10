Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University.
Dr. Tzikas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
5th Avenue Plastic Surgery526 Se 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 330-9500Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tzikas?
Good overall experience with eyelid surgery, painless while awake. Nice natural results. He doesn't make you look like Cher but instead it looks improved but not Hollywood. Only complaint was I was immediately pushed out the back door as soon as he closed the incisions and not told how horrendous the swelling would be, or the healing time which was scary.
About Dr. Thomas Tzikas, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1619276102
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Hosp|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- St Vincents Medical Center|Yale University School of Medicine
- George Washington University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tzikas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tzikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tzikas works at
Dr. Tzikas speaks Greek and Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tzikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tzikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.