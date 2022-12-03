Dr. Thomas Ullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ullman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Digestive Disease, Yale University School of Medicine
Montefiore Tarrytown Practice150 White Plains Rd Ste 200, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (914) 631-2895
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Montefiore Medical Group1621 EASTCHESTER RD, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8040
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9889Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Weiler Hosp.- Emergency Dept.1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
NYC Office17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4299
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 798-8971Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have never had another doctor like Dr. Ullman. He is incredibly proactive, personal, and patient. He has helped me through multiple treatment options for my ulcerative colitis over the last 16 years. He is at the forefront of IBD research and practice, and I trust his judgment and opinions completely. He recently caught my colon cancer on a routine colonoscopy and got me to the right surgeon to remove it. He held my hand and my husband’s through the whole process. He very likely saved my life and his compassion is unmatched. If you are dealing with IBD, especially severe IBD or complications, there is no better doctor in the NY Metro area.
- Digestive Disease, Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hosp, Gastroenterology Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Internal Medicine
- Gastroenterology
