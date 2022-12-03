See All Gastroenterologists in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Thomas Ullman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Ullman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Digestive Disease, Yale University School of Medicine

Dr. Ullman works at Montefiore Tarrytown Practice in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, New York, NY and Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Tarrytown Practice
    150 White Plains Rd Ste 200, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 631-2895
  2. 2
    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
  3. 3
    Montefiore Medical Center
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321
  4. 4
    Montefiore Medical Group
    1621 EASTCHESTER RD, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8040
  5. 5
    Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321
  6. 6
    Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center
    600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-9889
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  7. 7
    Weiler Hosp.- Emergency Dept.
    1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 904-2000
  8. 8
    NYC Office
    17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-4299
  9. 9
    St. John's Riverside Hospital
    967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 798-8971
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

Treatment frequency



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Ullman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447281944
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Digestive Disease, Yale University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hosp, Gastroenterology Ny &amp; Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ullman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ullman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

