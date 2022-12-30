Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD
Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia Richmond Va.
Warm Springs Surgical Cener3235 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (513) 636-6400
Blossom Bariatrics7385 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (855) 256-7766
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
The entire team at Blossom is so knowledgeable, kind, and took such great care of me before, during, and after my procedure. Even their driver for pick up and drop off at the hotel was incredibly supportive and kind. Dr Apel is so knowledgeable and has a great bedside manner. He thoroughly answered all of my many questions, and really made me feel comfortable. He also took a photo of the removed portion at my request! I am so happy that I chose Blossom Bariatrics for my procedure.
About Dr. Thomas Umbach, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente/Los Angeles Med Ctr
- Medical College Of Virginia Richmond Va
- General Surgery
Dr. Umbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umbach speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Umbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.