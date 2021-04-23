Dr. Urice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Urice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Urice, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
Jennifer B. Roberts MD Pllc2413 Palmer Cir, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 310-3843
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Urice is AWESOME! I’ve been going to him for Three years. He’s very knowledgeable, compassionate and a good listener. But... don’t even try to talk to his receptionist Cassie! This is my second dispute with her in (1) month. It’s about insurance so I called one hour earlier said I want to make sure this is what I need before I came in but I was told come on in we can do it in the office so I arrived 20 min early so I wouldn’t be late getting my grandson... and to resolve issues, She rudely butted In! Not a listener! very condescending, obstinate and absolutely intolerable! She REFUSED to talk to my insurance provider while I was there with them on the phone! They heard everything and were appalled! And She Told ME I had an attitude?? my appointment was for 1:30 BUT due to her attitude I was considered a “work in” and walked out at 3:00 PM! SO was late picking up my grandson from school! If you see Dr Urice REQUEST anyone but Cassie if you have anything you need to resolve!!!
About Dr. Thomas Urice, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1023016169
Education & Certifications
- U Ark
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Urice has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Urice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.