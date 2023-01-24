Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Thomas Vail1725 Western Ave Ste C, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This review reflects my time as Dr. Vail's patient from 2019-2022, when I moved out of the area. He treated me for foot pain, toenail fungus, and broken foot. He was always courteous, listened and responded to all my questions. He was professional and interested in my concerns. He was efficient and thorough.
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Frank Toepp
- Foot Clinic Of Youngstown
- Kent State University Of Podiatric Medicine
- Xavier U
Dr. Vail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vail has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vail speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.