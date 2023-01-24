See All Podiatrists in Findlay, OH
Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Findlay, OH
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM

Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Vail works at Dr. Thomas Vail in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
4.3 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Vail's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Thomas Vail
    1725 Western Ave Ste C, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 423-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Lima Memorial Health System
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vail?

    Jan 24, 2023
    This review reflects my time as Dr. Vail's patient from 2019-2022, when I moved out of the area. He treated me for foot pain, toenail fungus, and broken foot. He was always courteous, listened and responded to all my questions. He was professional and interested in my concerns. He was efficient and thorough.
    Jeffrey A Motter — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vail to family and friends

    Dr. Vail's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vail

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821091000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dr. Frank Toepp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Foot Clinic Of Youngstown
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vail has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Vail, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.