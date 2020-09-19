Overview

Dr. Thomas Valdez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Valdez works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.