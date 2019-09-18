Overview of Dr. Thomas Valente, MD

Dr. Thomas Valente, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Valente works at Lifestream Behavioral Center Inc. in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Eustis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.