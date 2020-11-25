Dr. Thomas Vanmeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanmeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vanmeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vanmeter, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Dermatology Associates334 S Patterson Ave Ste 105, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 736-2512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly and seemingly medically conservative. He put me very much at ease. I appreciated that he did not push unnecessary procedures. I'd highly recommend him!
About Dr. Thomas Vanmeter, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1205832813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanmeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanmeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanmeter has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanmeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanmeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanmeter.
