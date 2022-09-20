Dr. Thomas Vara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vara, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Vara, MD
Dr. Thomas Vara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Vara's Office Locations
Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc.6075 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-6363
- 2 5969 E Broad St Bldg 4, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 866-5422
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vara?
HE IS VERY KIND AND EXPLAINED MY DISEASE THOROUGHLY. HE EXPLAINED WHO THE SURGERY WOULD BE DONE AND POSSIBLE COMPLICATIONS. THIS WAS THE EASIEST SURGERY I HAVE EVER HAD. HE WAS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT ME NOT HAVING ANY AFTER AFFECTS. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM.
About Dr. Thomas Vara, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457390130
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vara has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.