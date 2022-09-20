Overview of Dr. Thomas Vara, MD

Dr. Thomas Vara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Vara works at Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.