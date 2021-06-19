Dr. Thomas Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Varghese, MD
Dr. Thomas Varghese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brookfield, WI.
Dr. Varghese's Office Locations
Amg Capitol & Lily13950 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 785-1366
Urgent Care Ascension Se Wisconsin At Mayfair Road201 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 302-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough about what original visit was for & was very helpful in taking care of another health problem he is qualified for that another doctor (apparently no longer with ascension) sort of left me with no referring resources.
About Dr. Thomas Varghese, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1538134028
