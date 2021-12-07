Overview of Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD

Dr. Thomas Vasdekas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Vasdekas works at Advanced Surgical Consultants LLC in Homer Glen, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.