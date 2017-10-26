Overview of Dr. Thomas Vates, MD

Dr. Thomas Vates, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Vates works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.