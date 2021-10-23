Dr. Thomas Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vaughn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vaughn, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital|Duke University Medical Center
Dr. Vaughn works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Fertility Center6500 N Mopac Expy Ste 1200, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 503-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
Dr. Vaughn is the BEST! He’s the reason we’re able to start a family and I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for us! He’s a jolly good fella and does everything to make you comfortable throughout this journey. He has great bedside manners and is very polite and gentle. We love Dr. Vaughn! If you’re having trouble getting pregnant, please make an appointment with TFC and see Dr Vaughn - he’s a magician and a great person!
About Dr. Thomas Vaughn, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1942276456
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.