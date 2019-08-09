Overview of Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD

Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Vendegna works at Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Neurology in Arroyo Grande, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.