Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD
Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Vendegna works at
Dr. Vendegna's Office Locations
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 549-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vendegna is great. He's attentive, asks questions, explains test results. His employees that actually administer the tests are also excellent. However his office staff is unbelievably inadequate, inefficient and somewhat rude. There's no follow-thru.
About Dr. Thomas Vendegna, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760468599
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonary Disease
