Overview of Dr. Thomas Vidic, MD

Dr. Thomas Vidic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Vidic works at Elkhart Clinic LLC in Elkhart, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.