Dr. Vidic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Vidic, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Vidic, MD
Dr. Thomas Vidic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Vidic's Office Locations
Elkhart Clinic LLC303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3282
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3282
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 296-3282
Elkhart Family Physicians2115 W Lexington Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3950Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Goshen Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is polite, takes an interest in your case, and offers solutions. He is well educated and knows a lot about my particular problem.
About Dr. Thomas Vidic, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vidic has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vidic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.