Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Vinson works at
Locations
Round Rock Cardiology PA16010 Park Valley Dr Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
WONDERFUL!! I came to his office from a referral by my Primary MD. My condition was much more severe than I would have ever imagined. He and his staff are very personal and truly care about you. Dr Vinson was sure I saw a Cardiovascular doctor the next day, another wonderful doctor Dr Gage. I had a completely blocked main artery to my heart and received 4 stents. I now have a normal life back and given symptoms I had been running around with angina and could have easily died before I reached Dr Vinson. I credit him and his staff among the ones who saved my life, literally. His staff are wonderful too!! Truly blessed to have been referred to him!!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407843287
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Mem Hsp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Memphis
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Vinson has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis of Aorta and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.