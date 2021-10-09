See All Cardiologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Vinson works at Round Rock Cardiology in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis of Aorta and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Round Rock Cardiology PA
    16010 Park Valley Dr Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-9944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Chest Pain

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2021
    WONDERFUL!! I came to his office from a referral by my Primary MD. My condition was much more severe than I would have ever imagined. He and his staff are very personal and truly care about you. Dr Vinson was sure I saw a Cardiovascular doctor the next day, another wonderful doctor Dr Gage. I had a completely blocked main artery to my heart and received 4 stents. I now have a normal life back and given symptoms I had been running around with angina and could have easily died before I reached Dr Vinson. I credit him and his staff among the ones who saved my life, literally. His staff are wonderful too!! Truly blessed to have been referred to him!!!!!
    Robert Steward — Oct 09, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Vinson, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407843287
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Mem Hsp
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • University of Memphis
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

