Dr. Thomas Vongillern, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Vongillern works at ORA Orthopedics in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.