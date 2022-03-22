Overview of Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM

Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Vorderer works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Weymouth, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.