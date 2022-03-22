Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorderer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Vorderer's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6021
Orthopedic Center541 Main St, Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (617) 355-6021
Spine and Sports Program319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vorderer recommended orthotics to our son about a year ago and it was life changing! Our son can now run and play without pain and can keep up with his friends. I only regret not seeing Dr. Vorderer sooner. He is very knowledgeable and we couldn't be more thrilled to be under his care. Thank you Dr. Vorderer and BCH!
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801829122
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Marquette University
Dr. Vorderer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorderer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorderer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorderer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorderer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorderer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorderer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.