Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Waltham, MA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM

Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Vorderer works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Weymouth, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Vorderer's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Center
    9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 (617) 355-6021
    Orthopedic Center
    541 Main St, Weymouth, MA 02190 (617) 355-6021
    Spine and Sports Program
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Mar 22, 2022
Dr. Vorderer recommended orthotics to our son about a year ago and it was life changing! Our son can now run and play without pain and can keep up with his friends. I only regret not seeing Dr. Vorderer sooner. He is very knowledgeable and we couldn't be more thrilled to be under his care. Thank you Dr. Vorderer and BCH!
Meghan W
    Meghan W — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801829122
    Education & Certifications

    • Cambridge Hospital
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Marquette University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Vorderer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorderer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vorderer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vorderer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorderer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorderer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorderer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorderer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

