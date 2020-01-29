Dr. Vovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Vovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Vovan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Uc Irvine College Med and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Vovan works at
Locations
Srmg24411 Health Center Dr Ste 560, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From my first contact with Laurie, Dr Vovan’s office administrator, I knew I would be receiving excellent care. She was professional and thorough. Dr Vovan took his time and answered all my questions. I would recommend this practice without hesitation.
About Dr. Thomas Vovan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1134226012
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine MC
- UCLA/W Los Angeles Va Mc
- Uc Irvine College Med
- Uc Irvine, Bs Biology
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vovan works at
Dr. Vovan speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.