Overview of Dr. Thomas Vris, MD

Dr. Thomas Vris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Vris works at Vris, Thomas W Dr in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.