Dr. Thomas Wade, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wade, MD

Dr. Thomas Wade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. Wade works at Medical Artistry, PLLC in San Francisco, CA with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL and Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.
    650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 231-5333
  2. 2
    Chen Senior Medical Center
    1431 NE 162nd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 556-7500
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Plushcare Physician's Group Ltd.
    801 Adlai Stevenson Dr, Springfield, IL 62703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 231-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Quick and efficient, all business but cordial and knowledgeable. I strongly recommend him!
    Jimmy — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Wade, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619911138
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic Health Partners
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

