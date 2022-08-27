Dr. Thomas Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wade, MD
Dr. Thomas Wade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. Wade works at
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
Chen Senior Medical Center1431 NE 162nd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 556-7500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Plushcare Physician's Group Ltd.801 Adlai Stevenson Dr, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (415) 231-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and efficient, all business but cordial and knowledgeable. I strongly recommend him!
About Dr. Thomas Wade, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Health Partners
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
