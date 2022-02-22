Dr. Waggoner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Waggoner works at
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr Waggoner and the Pima Heart team. He's an excellent communicator, personable and, along with the whole team, is very professional.
About Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1891083812
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
