Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO

Interventional Cardiology
3.4 (5)
Dr. Thomas Waggoner, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Waggoner works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pima Heart & Vascular
    4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540

Hospital Affiliations
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease

Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Onecare
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Feb 22, 2022
    I had a very good experience with Dr Waggoner and the Pima Heart team. He's an excellent communicator, personable and, along with the whole team, is very professional.
    Bryant — Feb 22, 2022
    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • 1891083812
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
