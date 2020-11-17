See All Vascular Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD

Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Wakefield works at University Of Michigan VAS in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wakefield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-5820
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Outstanding team of Vascular Medicine professionals
    — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902907819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich Med Center
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakefield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakefield works at University Of Michigan VAS in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wakefield’s profile.

    Dr. Wakefield has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakefield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakefield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.