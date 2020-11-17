Overview of Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD

Dr. Thomas Wakefield, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Wakefield works at University Of Michigan VAS in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.