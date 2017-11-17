See All Psychiatrists in Mountain Home, AR
Dr. Thomas Walden, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Mountain Home, AR
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Walden, MD

Dr. Thomas Walden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.

Dr. Walden works at Mountain Home Psychiatric Mdcn in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Home Psychiatric Mdcn
    204 N College St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 424-4804

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 17, 2017
    Dr. Walden saved my life. I didn't think I'd ever feel good again. He worked so hard to prescribe meds to help me pull out of a depression so deep that I had just about given up. He has been so kind to me and has a wonderful sense of humor that puts you at ease right away.
    Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Walden, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508897307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Walden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walden works at Mountain Home Psychiatric Mdcn in Mountain Home, AR. View the full address on Dr. Walden’s profile.

    Dr. Walden has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

