Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Waldinger works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc
    285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134125065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldinger works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Waldinger’s profile.

    Dr. Waldinger has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

