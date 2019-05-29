Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 495-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waldinger is the best. I have been going to him for over 30 years and I can't say enough about him. He also treated my parents & husband up until their deaths. So supportive and caring you think of him as family. Sandra Pitman, Dearborn, MI
About Dr. Thomas Waldinger, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldinger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldinger has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldinger speaks French and Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldinger.
