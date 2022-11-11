Overview of Dr. Thomas Waliser, MD

Dr. Thomas Waliser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Waliser works at Deborah D Wilson & Associates in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Paradise Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Endometriosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.