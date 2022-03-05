Overview

Dr. Thomas Wallace, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Wallace works at CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.