Dr. Thomas Waller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Waller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Waller works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultants6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 220, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Waller is very professional and listens to concerns. He is not over bearing and is genuinely concerned about you. He suggested a heart cath based on some unusual symptoms and they found blockage that required a stent.
About Dr. Thomas Waller, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760410187
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waller has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.