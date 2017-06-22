Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Walsh! He worked with me to determine the best course of treatment for me, considering my anticipated outcome. When my insurance company disagreed, he and his staff presented my cause to my insurance company and why this was best for ME. He has been encouraging about my progress. I cannot state enough how pleased I am that he is my doctor! After my experience, he is now hubby's doctor too!
About Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831124254
Education & Certifications
- University Pitts
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
