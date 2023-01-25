Overview of Dr. Thomas Walter, MD

Dr. Thomas Walter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Walter works at THOMAS WALTER MD in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.