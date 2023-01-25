Dr. Thomas Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Walter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.
Thomas S Walter MD PA3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 102, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 669-6242
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Walter takes the time with each of his patients to fully explain any question or concerns. He shows caring for his patients and knowledge of his field. He was my first GYN as a young woman for a long time. For some reasons I had to switch providers and had yet to find another of his caliber. Despite being out of my area, I have chosen to go back to his practice and will continue on with him. His staff has all been with him since I first saw him over 20 years ago. That dose not happen and only speaks to level of care and commitment this staff has to their patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881681492
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.