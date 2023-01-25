Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Surgical Specialists, PA3600 Shire Blvd Ste 104, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 487-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Weight Loss Center1151 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
This was a follow up after a ruptured appendix. I have been recovering well and gaining strength back well. This appendectomy was complicated and he made it go as smoothly as possible. Couldn't be more grateful.
About Dr. Thomas Wang, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629395967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- State University of New York At Buffalo|The State University Of New York At Buffalo
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Spanish.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.