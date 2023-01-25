Overview

Dr. Thomas Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Wang works at North Dallas Surgical Specs in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.