Overview of Dr. Thomas Ward, DO

Dr. Thomas Ward, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at Vitreo Retinal Surgeons in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.