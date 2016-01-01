Overview of Dr. Thomas Ward, MD

Dr. Thomas Ward, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at Sung & Ward Inc in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Jeannette, PA and Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.