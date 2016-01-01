Overview

Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wascher works at BUENA VISTA FAMILY PRACTICE in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.