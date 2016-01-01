Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wascher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas C. Wascher M.d.2221 Buena Vista St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 225-3524
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wascher?
About Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1609872969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wascher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wascher accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wascher works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wascher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wascher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.