Overview of Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD

Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Watanabe works at Moss Rehab Physical Medicine Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.