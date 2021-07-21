See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD

Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Watanabe works at Moss Rehab Physical Medicine Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watanabe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny University Hosp - Elkins Prk
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6736

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Watanabe?

    Jul 21, 2021
    I gave 4 stars for time spent with Dr. Watanabe, but overall would have given 2 stars. I found Dr. Watanabe to be interested in trying to help me & laser focused. However, his Assist or PA(?) Leah did a horrible job with my intake information. I wrote and explained each & every error & there were MANY. Some were critical facts. One of the Techs or? on his staff told me to write & list the errors because there were too many for her to handle, when I called. I did & asked for Dr. Watanabe to please correct this information & send me a copy. No response, no corrections. This is a detrimental error & as a patient for a consult, apparently I have no recourse! This is not right or fair. Not pleased with the lack of response.
    Unhappy Camper — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Watanabe to family and friends

    Dr. Watanabe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Watanabe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972532349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rehab Inst Mich
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Cincinnati
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Cincinnati
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Watanabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watanabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watanabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watanabe works at Moss Rehab Physical Medicine Associates in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. Watanabe’s profile.

    Dr. Watanabe has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watanabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Watanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watanabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watanabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watanabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.