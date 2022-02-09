Dr. Thomas Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Watson, MD
Dr. Thomas Watson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Pell City Clinic70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nephrology Associates, PC - Clanton2030 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton, AL 35045 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
3
Nephrology Associates P.C. - Oneonta101 Lemley Dr Ste A, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Nephrology Associates P.C. - Shelby644 2nd St NE Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
5
Nephrology Associates, PC - Gardendale1603 Decatur Hwy Ste 150, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
6
Nephrology Associates, PC - Homewood2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
7
Nephrology Associates, PC - Jasper3400 Highway 78 E Ste 401, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
8
Nephrology Associates - Pell City7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 130, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
9
Nephrology Associates, PC - 119/Greystone7 Huddle Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
10
Nephrology Associates, PC - Gadsden405 S 2nd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
11
Nephrology Associates, PC - Winfield255 Medical Dr Ste 2, Winfield, AL 35594 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
12
Nephrology Associates, PC - Anniston1430 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
13
Princeton Clinic817 Princeton Ave SW Ste POB2, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 226-5900
-
14
Nephrology Associates PC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 318, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 226-5900
-
15
Nephrology Vascular Lab & Anemia Clinic1280 Columbiana Rd Ste 160, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 226-5900
-
16
Greystone Clinic7191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions
-
17
Nephrology Associates, PC - Trussville7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
18
Nephrology Associates PC - Bessemer995 9th Ave SW Ste 407, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
I was impressed with his bedside manner. He was professional, engaging, informative & not rushed. He made eye contact & was considerate. In this day & age you don’t always have the courtesy of humankind but he exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Thomas Watson, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790741833
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.