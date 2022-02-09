Overview of Dr. Thomas Watson, MD

Dr. Thomas Watson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL, Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Homewood, AL, Jasper, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Vestavia Hills, AL, Hoover, AL, Trussville, AL and Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.