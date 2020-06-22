Dr. Thomas Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Webb, MD
Dr. Thomas Webb, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a non-functioning vein that was causing much pain and swelling. Dr Webb removed the defective vein and leg has gone back to normal. Staff very easy to work with. Surgery went quite well and excellent follow up. Highly recommended
About Dr. Thomas Webb, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
