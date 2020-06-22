See All Vascular Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Thomas Webb, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Webb, MD

Dr. Thomas Webb, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Webb works at Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2020
    I had a non-functioning vein that was causing much pain and swelling. Dr Webb removed the defective vein and leg has gone back to normal. Staff very easy to work with. Surgery went quite well and excellent follow up. Highly recommended
    Paul L. — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Webb, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093795528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb works at Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Webb’s profile.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

