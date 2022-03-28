Dr. Thomas Wechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wechter, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wechter, MD
Dr. Thomas Wechter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niles, MI.
Dr. Wechter's Office Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 201, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-0808
Spectrum Health Hospitals OB/GYN Residency Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 304, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Caught on that I had gestational hypertension when the others didn’t
About Dr. Thomas Wechter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Wechter works at
