Dr. Thomas Welch II, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Welch II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 634-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
emergency surgery following cardiac Arrest
About Dr. Thomas Welch II, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
